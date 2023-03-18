Platform Technology Partners Purchases 5,950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,737,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. 9,922,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,034. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

