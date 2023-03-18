Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Holdings in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Rumble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUM. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Get Rumble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rumble in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Rumble Price Performance

Rumble Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.