Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Holdings in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Rumble as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUM. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rumble in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Rumble Price Performance
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
