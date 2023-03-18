PlatinX (PTX) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $104,517.10 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatinX has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00366529 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,327.67 or 0.26640602 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

