PlayDapp (PLA) One Day Volume Tops $13.67 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $125.68 million and $13.67 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

