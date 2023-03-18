PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 124,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 251,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $492.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.