PLC Ultima (PLCU) 1-Day Volume Hits $437,302.16

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for $129.45 or 0.00472804 BTC on popular exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $62,873.03 and $437,302.16 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00369397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.00 or 0.26849100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.