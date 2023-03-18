PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLDT Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PHI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,562. PLDT has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PLDT by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

