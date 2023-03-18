Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Po.et (POE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $76,098.49 and approximately $12.22 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Po.et has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

Po.et Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

