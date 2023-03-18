Polymath (POLY) One Day Volume Tops $500,563.12

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $170.68 million and approximately $500,563.12 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00315909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009256 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18494954 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $491,643.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

