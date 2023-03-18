PotCoin (POT) Trading 9% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $754,358.59 and approximately $175.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00315458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016610 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000234 BTC.

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,217,935 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

