Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Desjardins downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of POW stock opened at C$33.71 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 123.81 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The company has a market cap of C$20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.