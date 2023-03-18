Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Precigen Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGEN opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.93. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
Precigen Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precigen (PGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.