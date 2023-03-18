Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGEN opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.93. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

