PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 340,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $111,002.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $111,002.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 251.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.