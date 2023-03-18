Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Primo Water Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,410. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Primo Water Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.