Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.48 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.24 ($0.11). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 9.34 ($0.11), with a volume of 26,374 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Princess Private Equity in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of £6.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.47.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

