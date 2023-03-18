Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Principal Financial Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. 14,716,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,017. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.
About Principal Financial Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.