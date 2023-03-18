PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Kevin Waters Sells 706 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $22,479.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50.
NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.48. 573,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $52.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
