Prom Price Hits $5.45 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $99.49 million and $13.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00019845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00032981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00206070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.97 or 0.99952710 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.66019201 USD and is down -7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $23,029,119.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.