ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Shares Down 5.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.88. 82,863,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 138,919,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides (-3x) inverse exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on the NASDAQ. SQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

