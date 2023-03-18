Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.90. 1,542,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,472. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.