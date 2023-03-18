Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.01. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

