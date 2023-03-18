Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ PTGX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.01. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $27.41.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
