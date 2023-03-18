Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.36.

PTRA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,821,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Proterra has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $286.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proterra news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Proterra news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Proterra by 507.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 168,954 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

