Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Provention Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provention Bio

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 24,015 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $246,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,154,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,370,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $5,814,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 590,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 431,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.