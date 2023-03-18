Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.67. 2,241,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,653. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

