Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Pure Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 63,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

