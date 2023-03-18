Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Pure Cycle stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Pure Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.88.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.
