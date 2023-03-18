Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for BigBear.ai in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 719.34% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,965.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

