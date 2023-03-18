Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Issued By B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:UBA opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $673.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 3.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

