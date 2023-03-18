Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Qiagen Price Performance
Shares of QGEN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,233. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18.
Qiagen Company Profile
