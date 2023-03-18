Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,233. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

