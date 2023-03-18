Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Insider Transactions at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,209,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,596.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after buying an additional 509,003 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after buying an additional 2,829,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

