Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Tops $12.86 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 14% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and $272,490.88 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00373713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,481.83 or 0.27162774 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

