Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Quantum has a total market cap of $11,239.15 and $181,591.58 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019832 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00207489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,596.05 or 0.99931239 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00002004 USD and is up 99.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,492.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.