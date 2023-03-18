Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.65 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $67.24 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.01239601 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010165 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.88 or 0.01541952 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

