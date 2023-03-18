Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $67.71 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.01255468 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010475 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023108 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.13 or 0.01580911 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

