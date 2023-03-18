RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

RDNT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 866,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

