Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 206.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rain Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of RAIN opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.10. Rain Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.