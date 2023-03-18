Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.11 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $75.36 million and $5.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00368039 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,293.90 or 0.26750364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,915,316,558 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.