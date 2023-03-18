Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,122.82 in Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,463 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $15,122.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,778,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,620,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,702 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $11,199.16.

On Monday, March 6th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,100 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,029.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $24,609.00.

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,308.30.

On Friday, February 24th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,451 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59.

On Tuesday, February 21st, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $18,295.20.

On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50.

On Wednesday, December 28th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06.

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $51,267.00.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

