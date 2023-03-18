Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $346.24 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00372954 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.02 or 0.27107625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,326,087,556 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

