Raydium (RAY) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $49.36 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,463,958 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

