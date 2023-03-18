Raydium Tops One Day Volume of $11.30 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $50.69 million and $11.30 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00372814 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.96 or 0.27097410 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,463,958 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.