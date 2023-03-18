Raymond James Raises Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.46.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of DBM opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.67.
Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
