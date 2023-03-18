Raymond James Raises Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

