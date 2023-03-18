Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Critical Review

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Rayonier pays out 158.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $909.10 million 5.14 $107.08 million $0.72 44.08 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $218,000.00 499.09 -$53.10 million ($3.01) -1.70

This table compares Rayonier and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rayonier and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 0 0 0 N/A AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Rayonier.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 11.78% 4.95% 2.56% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -29.45% 7.56% 0.49%

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.