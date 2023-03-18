RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 7.88%.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCMT stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.87. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

