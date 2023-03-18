RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 7.88%.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
RCMT stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.87. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
