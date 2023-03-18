RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMTGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 7.88%.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCMT stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.87. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Read More

Earnings History for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.