RDA Financial Network Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,073 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

NYSE SHEL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.