RDA Financial Network Buys New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE LIN opened at $330.49 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

