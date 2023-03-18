RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,788,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

VV stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

