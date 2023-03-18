RDA Financial Network Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $775.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

