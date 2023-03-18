RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Stephens downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 361,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.23 million, a PE ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $29.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
