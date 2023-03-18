Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

