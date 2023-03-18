Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RCGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

