Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,337. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 54,210 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Realty Income by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

